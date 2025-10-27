TONIGHT’S DECORATION SPOTLIGHT ‘Alki Halloween Town’

Tonight’s featured Halloween decorations are at Zachary‘s house on Alki – and they’re not the only one on the block: “Multiple displays along 64th; there’s also dueling pirate-themed displays between ours and the neighbors across the street.” And for trick-or-treating, he adds, “We’re also registered on the Teal Pumpkin Project Map.”

(If you’re participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project too, please let us know – we’ll have a list in our calendar for Halloween.) Meantime, still room for a few more decoration photos before Friday night – westseattleblog@gmail.com if you haven’t sent yours yet – thank you! (Scroll through the WSB Halloween archive to see what we’ve shown already.)