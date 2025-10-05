WEST SEATTLE ART: Southwest Artist Showcase’s opening day

For the next month, Southwest Library is alive with art! Today brought the opening reception for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, which the library has been hosting for more than 30 years, displaying art brought in by any and all community members interested in participating. Art of all sizes and by all ages!

That’s a crocheted robot by Ely Thomas; this is Scotti Smith‘s acrylic “Street Kitty”:

We talked with some of the artists, too; Sam Day, a founder of the Notorious Alki Swimmers, brought paintings envisioning two of his fellow swimmers as mermaids:

Gordon Miller‘s lightbox “Group Chat” started with a drawing and then was made using a laser cutter the West Seattle Tool Library used to have on hand, he told us:

Charlie Harris is showing work he made from what he describes as “scraps” – even part of an old coffee card:

There’s so much more to see, all around the library shelves, and you have all month (actually, through Nov. 2) to visit. Library days/hours are here. (Thanks to Southwest Library’s Bean Yogi for introducing us to some of the artists during our brief visit today – we hope to return later in the month to admire more of the art!)