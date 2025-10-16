WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle, South Park rallies planned during ‘No Kings’ on Saturday

Passing through The Junction this afternoon, we noticed the person above standing on the southwest corner of California/Alaska, holding two signs promoting Saturday’s planned nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. The major gathering in our region is at Seattle Center. Some readers have asked us if any gatherings are planned in West Seattle or nearby; for those who can’t or don’t want to go downtown, we’ve received announcements for three:

–The Junction, 11 am-2 pm Saturday. We’ve heard about this from multiple people, including Lisa, who says almost 300 had RSVP’d (not required) as of earlier this week, so “If we don’t all fit at the intersection of California and Alaska, we’ll be lining up along California Ave.”

–Admiral Junction, 2-2:30 pm Saturday (the “Old Tyme Adults for Democracy” group that’s rallied there periodically for more than half a year)

–Solidarity South Park, meeting at South Park Plaza at 1 pm Saturday and walking to the SP Bridge

Any others, please let us know.