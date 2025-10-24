WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Monster Dash raising $ for co-op preschools Saturday morning

The mascot awaits hundreds of runners of all ages tomorrow (Saturday, October 25) morning at Lincoln Park! The weather won’t stop this year’s West Seattle Monster Dash, 9:30 am in the central upper park, with the starting line near Shelter #1 (as shown in this park map). It’s a fundraiser for the West Seattle Cooperative Preschools and it’s not too late to register – the Monster Dash 5K is at 9:30 am, and the Kids’ Dash is 10:30 am. Lots of fun family activities too. Costumes encouraged!