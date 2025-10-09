WATER TAXI ALERT UPDATE: Canceled evening sailings reinstated

4:55 PM: Metro has sent an alert that the 5:25 pm and 6:05 pm West Seattle Water Taxi runs from downtown are canceled, as are the 5:45 and 6:25 pm runs from Seacrest to downtown. “Mechanical problems” are blamed; there are also cancellations for the Vashon Water Taxi and Kitsap Transit Fast Ferry, so we are following up to see whether the “mechanical problems” are with the terminal rather than vessel(s).

6:01 PM: No word on what the problem was, but Metro says the Water Taxi and other vessels are back in service, so the canceled trips are reinstated.