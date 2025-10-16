TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, October 16, 2025.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast for today suggests increasing clouds, high in the upper 50s, rain likely late tonight. Sunrise will be at 7:28 am; sunset, at 6:20 pm.
(Ferry and Mt. Baker, photographed by Mike Burns early Wednesday)
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Issaquah. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.
Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.
Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule, but Metro IS adding extra runs again tonight for the big game. (Speaking of which …)
STADIUM ZONE
Mariners again host Toronto in Game 4 of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, first pitch shortly after 5:30 pm.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
