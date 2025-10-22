TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today says clouds will increase, chance of rain, high in the low 60s, breezy. Sunrise will be at 7:37 am; sunset, at 6:07 pm. (We “fall back” one hour in 11 days.)

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Tom Trulin)

ROAD WORK

-SDOT expects to work on the added 60th/61st/62nd speed bumps between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way this week.

-A median curb is in place on Sylvan Way, near the cemetery. We’re stillwaiting for SDOT answers to our questions about the project.

WEEKEND ALERT

-Sunday (October 26), the West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest will take over an extra block (California south of Alaska) of the heart of The Junction, while the Farmers’ Market occupies its usual block. SW Alaska also will be closed from 42nd to 44th.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three boats on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!