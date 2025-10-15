SURVEY: Annual chance to answer questions about public safety

Every year, Seattle University circulates the Public Safety Survey, open for a month and a half, with findings provided to Seattle Police and used in planning. Today’s the first day the survey is open this year – here’s the announcement:

Seattle University is administering the annual citywide Seattle Public Safety Survey, which is accessible at publicsafetysurvey.org from October 15th through November 30th and is available in Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese. The purpose of the survey is to solicit feedback on public safety and security concerns from those who live and/or work in Seattle. A report on the survey results will be provided to the Seattle Police Department to help them better understand your neighborhood’s safety and security concerns and community-police dialogues will be held in May-August 2026 to provide opportunities for police-community engagement about the results. More information on the Seattle Public Safety Survey, which is part of the Seattle Police Department’s Micro-Community Policing Plans (SPD MCPP), can be found on the SPD MCPP website.

All available language versions are linked from the main survey page. It’s not a quick survey, so if you don’t have time right now, you can use our ShareThis link to send the story to yourself as a reminder)