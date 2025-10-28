West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

47℉

SEEING SALMON: More Longfellow Creek sightings

October 28, 2025 1:58 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | Wildlife

More salmon sightings in Longfellow Creek! Thanks to Manuel Valdes for the photos above and below:

Steve Pumphrey reports sightings too – “6 or 7 good-sized fish” – and sent this photo of a Great Blue Heron pondering some fishing on the creek:

The footbridge south of West Seattle Health Club (28th SW and SWYancy) is a popular viewing spot.

P.S. At Fauntleroy Creek, salmon-watch volunteers are still awaiting the first arrivals, hampered somewhat by downed trees that city crews need to clear.

Share This

No Replies to "SEEING SALMON: More Longfellow Creek sightings"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.