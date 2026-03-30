Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Monday, featuring fog views!

(Photo sent by Vaughan)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of this morning’s fog! We’ve interspersed a few with today’s list of highlights, most (but not all!) from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Free.

‘SOLUTIONS, NOT RESOLUTIONS’: Weekly speaker series continues with 1 pm presentation on “Hospice 101” at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: During today’s 2 pm City Council briefing meeting, you’ll hear councilmembers’ regular weekly individual updates. The agenda explains how to watch.

(Sent by WSB contributor Anne Higuera, West Seattle view from a ferry)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Home game for West Seattle HS softball vs. Seattle Academy, 4 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); also at 4 pm, WSHS boys’ tennis team plays Ballard at Lincoln Park (8011 California SW).

ART SALON AT C & P: 4-6 pm, “a safe space for creative people to gather” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bring your project!

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

MEDITATE IN ALKI: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players! Enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

(Sent by SD in North Admiral)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!