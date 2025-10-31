More West Seattle Halloween scenes

From the WSB inbox … First, from the Waddell Family in Seaview:

The most spirited display in Upper Fauntleroy:

In White Center, Lacey‘s “Last Resort Hotel” – on 18th Ave SW between Roxbury and SW 98th St. – remains open until 9 tonight and will be open 4-8 pm tomorrow (when it might be drier), collecting donations for the White Center Food Bank:

And on 47th between Hinds and Hanford, R-n-B added significantly to their famous display since the reader photo we had earlier:

R (aka Ron) said they were still adding to their display, plus, “We wanted to give a shoutout to Lucy; she brought us a couple of notes of appreciation and we wanted to let her know they now have a place of honor on our refrigerator. Thank you, Lucy! You melted our hearts.”

Thanks to EVERYONE who sent Halloween photos this season, whether of their own displays or others’ – we’ll get going with the winter holidays soon!