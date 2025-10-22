MISSING: Have you seen Kristian?

Sent by Providence Mount St. Vincent:

A patient from Providence Mount St. Vincent’s Transitional Care Unit left the facility this morning and has not returned.

The police have been notified, and our team is on the streets doing a search – but we need your help!

His name is Kristian, 51 years old, 6’1” tall.

He is wearing hospital gown pants, a dark sweatshirt (with front zipper) and dark color beanie.

Last time he was seen, he was carrying a cane and a hospital plastic bag.

If you see him, please call 425-250-8819.