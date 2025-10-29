Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Photographed along Alki by Victoria Gnatoka)

Here’s what’s on our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (and if we’re missing something – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!):

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The show continues a few more days, with art on display all around Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), so you can visit any time during regular hours, 12 pm-8 pm today.

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: Open at noon today as The Beer Junction‘s annual pumpkin-beer celebration continues. (4511 California SW)

SECRET LIFE OF SPIDERS: 2:30 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: The Neighborhood (6503 California SW) donates part of its proceeds today/tonight to Admiral Co-op Preschool. Open 3-9 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteers are ready to help K-12 students 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: Superintendent search is the only topic at today’s 4:30 pm special meeting. A district spokesperson says they will NOT be voting on who to hire – that’s expected November 5.

COSTUME WORKSHOP: Create/finish a costume with upcycled material at this free DNDA art workshop, 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, new weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project is a seasonal pumpkin luminary. (3400 Harbor SW)

PLAY CRIBBAGE: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless of pace!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: On the road, but in the playoffs – in volleyball, West Seattle HS has a playoff game at Holy Names, 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: Now FIVE West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: New, at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: You can sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

HALLOWEEN BINGO: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern (4717 California SW).

