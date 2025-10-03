Chili cookoff, book launch, Oktoberfest at Ounces, Destination Delridge, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Here are Friday options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor playtime for little ones is back, 10 am-11:30 am Fridays at Arbor Heights Community Church. (4113 SW 102nd)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE – DROPOFFS CONTINUE: As explained in our calendar listing, the annual Southwest Artist Showcase starts this weekend at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can participate just by bringing in up to 3 artworks for inclusion. Library’s open 10 am-6 pm today for the third day of dropoffs.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FREE ECO-TOUR: Starting at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW), 11 am-noon. (Saturday too, if you miss this one!)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: The festivities start today/tonight, 3-10 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), including the Stein Hold Tournament 5-7:30 pm.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

CHILI COOKOFF: Westside Interfaith Network‘s Chili Cookoff fundraiser, 6 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW)

DESTINATION DELRIDGE: DNDA‘s big benefit at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6 pm. Check to see if tickets remain!

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, all-genres open mic at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BOOK LAUNCH: Local author Ashton Macaulay launches “One Night at Kedasi,” a sci-fi comedy novel, 6:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week with a home game at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS vs. Franklin at 7 tonight.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Live music with War Babies, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

BINGO! 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 21+.

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Weekend 2 of the new production, 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for the ticket link and synopsis. (4711 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Vitamin D/a>. (4547 California SW)

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live bands – tonight, Sam Russell and the Harborrats, Echo Ravine – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

