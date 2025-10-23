West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: New tenant confirmed for ex-Bank of America on Admiral Way

October 23, 2025 2:59 pm
Readers have been noticing for a while that the for-lease sign has vanished from the former Bank of America at 4323 SW Admiral Way, which closed last February. A commenter, and permit applications, suggested who’s moving in – and now they’ve confirmed it to us: Lévy Aesthetics. Founder Dr. Daniel Lévy tells WSB, “We are opening a new state of the art Dermatology and Wellness clinic at that location.” It’s an expansion of their Bellevue-based business.

