BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: One more week for Admiral Bank of America

That photo sent by Ray reminded us that we should remind you the Admiral Bank of America branch is closing as of one week from tomorrow. B of A announced the February 11 closure plan way back in July of last year. As we noted then, it’ll be the second Admiral Junction bank-branch closure in less than a year, after Wells Fargo shuttered there last March. That building has since sold, and the ex-bank space in it remains for lease; that’s the plan – as you can see from the signage – for this building too. As for B of A’s two remaining West Seattle branches – in The Junction and at Westwood Village – both are in the city building-permit system right now for various exterior work such as bollard upgrades and parking-lot maintenance.
