BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: The Missing Piece sets official West Seattle Junction opening date

Just heard from Stacey, one of the owners of The Missing Piece Café and Game Lounge, who reports:

As one of the co-owners of the popular game cafe/coffee shop, and on behalf of Eric, Lex, James, and the other co-owners, I am so excited to announce the official opening of The Missing Piece is planned for November 7th. The grand opening will follow sometime soon, date TBD.

They’ve been quietly partly open for a bit – last time we went in to check, you could buy a game, for example, but not food or drink yet. If you’ve lost track, they’ve taken over the ex-Pharmaca space behind KeyBank in The Junction, at 4707 California SW, after moving out of their original location at 35th SW and SW Roxbury. Their hours are online. And they’re restarting some regular events, too – like the twice-weekly Mah Jongg games, “effective now,” per Stacey, 9:30-11:30 Sundays and 2 pm-4 pm Wednesdays.