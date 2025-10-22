BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Craving something sweet? Fine Baking Company founder back on her feet

(WSB photos)

Chely Smithgall wants you to know, her Fine Baking Company shop is back open for business and offering a variety of sweet treats.

Less than a year after opening, Chely was hit by one of those crises that can knock a small business down for the count, but she’s battling back. A leg injury made it impossible for her to stand long enough to get the baking done. “I had to close my business for a month,” she laments. But then she got back to three hours a day, and now she’s expanding to five hours a day, all but one weekday afternoon, perfect timing for families going to and from nearby Gatewood Elementary (and other businesses in lower Gatewood/south Morgan Junction).

Chely hopes you’ll pop in to try (or re-try!) her cake pops, cupcakes, cookies, and more (empanadas were also on the menu when we stopped in) – she’s at 6971 California SW, open noon-5 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 am-3 pm Saturdays.