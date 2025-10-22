West Seattle, Washington

22 Wednesday

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Craving something sweet? Fine Baking Company founder back on her feet

October 22, 2025 4:21 pm
Chely Smithgall wants you to know, her Fine Baking Company shop is back open for business and offering a variety of sweet treats.

Less than a year after opening, Chely was hit by one of those crises that can knock a small business down for the count, but she’s battling back. A leg injury made it impossible for her to stand long enough to get the baking done. “I had to close my business for a month,” she laments. But then she got back to three hours a day, and now she’s expanding to five hours a day, all but one weekday afternoon, perfect timing for families going to and from nearby Gatewood Elementary (and other businesses in lower Gatewood/south Morgan Junction).

Chely hopes you’ll pop in to try (or re-try!) her cake pops, cupcakes, cookies, and more (empanadas were also on the menu when we stopped in) – she’s at 6971 California SW, open noon-5 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 am-3 pm Saturdays.

  • Marina October 22, 2025 (5:01 pm)
    The cupcakes are soooooo gooood! My favorite is getting the vanilla and heading to Ladro for coffee with a book.  Fine Baking Co is a great addition to the neighborhood. And Chely is amazing. So thankful she’s rallying. 

