Alki Beach trick-or-treating, West Seattle Ski Swap, more – here’s your Saturday event lists, Hallo-weekend and non-Hallo-weekend

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Too early to say how the weather‘s going to affect thing, but please let us know of any changes/cancellations (call/text 206-293-6302). Otherwise, here’s what’s scheduled – it’s the biggest day/night of Hallo-weekend #1, so we start with the seasonal events (followed by a separate list of everything else):

WEST SEATTLE MONSTER DASH: 9:30 am 5K costumed trail run, 10:30 am kids’ dash, raising money for cooperative preschools. Upper central Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AUTUMN FESTIVAL & ART MARKET: Plus bake sale! 10 am-4 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

MAKE ORIGAMI JACK-O-LANTERNS: 10 am-2 pm at the Log House Museum (61st SW & SW Stevens), in conjunction with Alki trick-or-treating. Speaking of which:

ALKI BEACH TRICK-OR-TREAT: Noon-2 pm, trick-or-treat at Alki Beach businesses. The official website lists who’s participating.

HOWL-O-WEEN IN HIGHLAND PARK: Noon-4 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), including food, pumpkin decorating, and a pet costume contest at 3 pm.

WITCHES AND WARLOCKS PADDLE: 1 pm from the rocky beach at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW).

BEER GARDEN TRICK-OR-TREATING: That’s part of the Ounces Halloween Party, 2 pm-5 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

ADMIRAL DISTRICT HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL: 3 pm-9 pm, participant list on Admiral Neighborhood Association website, with one change – at 5 pm it’ll be at Pizzeria 22 instead of Arthur’s. Starts at Good Society> (California SW and SW Lander).

TRAIL OR TREAT: 3:30-7 pm at Camp Long‘s cabins (5200 35th SW).

AUTUMN CYBORG UNICORN STORY HOUR: 5:30-7 pm, Halloween-themed and costumes encouraged, open-mic story hour at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

TRUNK OR TREAT: 6:30-8 pm at Hope School‘s north parking lot (41st SW and SW Genesee).

Here’s the rest of the West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Kick-start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: Get geared up for snow-sports season! Shop this year’s Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor)-presented swap 10 am-5 pm at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska).

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: Got expired and/or no-longer-needed medication? Dispose of it easily, quickly, no questions asked 10 am-2 pm at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) today.

GREEN SEATTLE DAY AT PIGEON POINT PARK: Join DNDA in restoration work, 10 am-1 pm. (1901 SW Genesee)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

SCHMITZ PARK PRESERVE TOUR: 10 am, meet at 5463 SW Stevens to join a tour of this forested park.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Last week to shop at this market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more, with a focus on BIPOC farmers/vendors!

EAST MARGINAL WAY CELEBRATION: The corridor project is just outside West Seattle but in particular of vital importance to those who bike/walk between the peninsula and downtown. Ribbon-cutting, rides, and more. 10:30 am gathering at East Marginal/South Hanford.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back in session this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

OPEN HOUSE AND FREEZER SALE: Learn about Dream Dinners and buy pre-prepped meals, 11 am-1 pm, outer Jefferson Squqre (4701 41st SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

FIRE SAFETY FAIR: Visit Station 32 (37th/Alaska) noon-2 pm to see the station and learn about fire safety.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

RAT CITY RECON AT THE RINK: Noon-1 am music festival at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR A CLEANER ALKI: As previewed here, 5:30 pm at West Seattle Eagles. $14 per person, cash only, membership not required.(4426 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Paul Gerard, singer-songwriter. All ages, no charge.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Gus Englehorn,7 pm at Easy Street (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

OPEN MIC AT THE SKYLARK: 7:30 pm tonight it’s a special session of Open Mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Topspin at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as usual with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!