Where does Arbor Heights most need sidewalks? SDOT walking tour announced for October 8

September 26, 2025 11:24 am
(WSB photo from South Delridge walking tour last April)

SDOT‘s been doing a series of walking tours in areas that might get a few new stretches of sidewalks/walkways because of the Seattle Transportation Levy (we’ve covered Highland Park and South Delridge tours). Now they’ve just announced a tour in one of West Seattle’s most sidewalk-less neighborhoods, Arbor Heights. Here’s the announcement:

Want to see new safe places to walk in the Arbor Heights neighborhood? Thanks to the Seattle Transportation Levy we can build at least 10 blocks of new sidewalk or walkway in Arbor Heights. Please join us for a neighborhood walk and share with us where you would like to see new walkways and/or sidewalks.

Date: Wednesday October 8, 2025

Time: 5:00-6:30 pm

Location: Meet in covered area in front of Arbor Heights Elementary School at 3701 SW 104th St and then walk the neighborhood with us!

Kids are welcome! Rain or Shine!

Here’s the official notice.

3 Replies to "Where does Arbor Heights most need sidewalks? SDOT walking tour announced for October 8"

  • Rob September 26, 2025 (11:41 am)
    Sw 100 between 35 an 45 av sw. Leave the rest of the hood alone. Streets are narrow enough all ready. Plus everyone has great parking. 

  • Rhonda September 26, 2025 (12:13 pm)
    This family of Arbor Heights residents and our nearby neighbors don’t want sidewalks. We love our natural dirt and grass street shoulders. 

    • WSB September 26, 2025 (12:20 pm)
      Well, then somebody should attend the tour and tell them that. The ones I’ve been on have been lightly attended enough that every voice present has seemed extra-amplified.

