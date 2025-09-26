Where does Arbor Heights most need sidewalks? SDOT walking tour announced for October 8

(WSB photo from South Delridge walking tour last April)

SDOT‘s been doing a series of walking tours in areas that might get a few new stretches of sidewalks/walkways because of the Seattle Transportation Levy (we’ve covered Highland Park and South Delridge tours). Now they’ve just announced a tour in one of West Seattle’s most sidewalk-less neighborhoods, Arbor Heights. Here’s the announcement:

Want to see new safe places to walk in the Arbor Heights neighborhood? Thanks to the Seattle Transportation Levy we can build at least 10 blocks of new sidewalk or walkway in Arbor Heights. Please join us for a neighborhood walk and share with us where you would like to see new walkways and/or sidewalks.

Date: Wednesday October 8, 2025

Time: 5:00-6:30 pm

Location: Meet in covered area in front of Arbor Heights Elementary School at 3701 SW 104th St and then walk the neighborhood with us!

Kids are welcome! Rain or Shine!