WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes

Good morning – here’s what’s up for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Check for listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a WSB Forums login, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Olympia Coffee (3840 California SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, greens, roots), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market one last time today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN WORK PARTY: The garden needs you! The bees need you! 10 am-noon – here’s this month’s task list, all welcome, no experience necessary:

-General clean up/weeding/weed whacking

-Deep watering

-Seed collection for the High Point Library Seed Library

-Digging out posts no longer needed (heavy lifting here)

(Lanham/Graham)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today noon-7 pm, wrapping up its first of two postseason weekends – see the schedule here.

GRANDPARENTS’ DAY TEA: My NecessiTea‘s event is sold out!

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MUSIC MATINEE AT TIM’S: 2 pm, The Love Grubs, Richard Lodwig, Ray Baron at Tim’s Tavern. (16th SW/SW 98th, White Center)

WEST SEATTLE MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), discuss “Wise Blood.”

BACK-TO-SCHOOL WALK-BY BLESSINGS: Alki UCC‘s Pastor Emily will be in the front courtyard offering blessings along with pins, stickers, and snacks, to commemorate back-to-school week, 4-5 pm. (6115 SW Hinds)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 5 pm, featuring the new album by 21 Pilots. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

DRAG BINGO: Play tonight at The Locöl (7902 35th SW), free, prizes, 21+, 5:30-7:30 pm, hosted by Jizzuhbell Johnson.

INTERNATIONAL FOOD FAIR @ EASTRIDGE CHURCH: 6 pm, food and conversation. (4500 39th SW)

SCREAM CLUB @ LINCOLN PARK: 7 pm gathering including a “collective scream,” Picnic Shelter #4 on the Lincoln Park shore. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!