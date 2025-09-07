West Seattle, Washington

07 Sunday

WEEK AHEAD: Two more days for Walgreens on 16th SW

September 7, 2025 6:08 pm
On Sundays we often mention notable stories expected in the week ahead. This time around – West Seattle will see its second drugstore closure in two weeks. The Walgreens store at 9456 16th SW announced last month that it’s closing as of Wednesday, September 10. No reason was given, but we had noted a month earlier that the building’s owner had listed it for sale (and it doesn’t appear to have sold yet). If you’ve been a customer at this Walgreens and haven’t taken other action, the company says it’ll transfer your prescription to the High Point Walgreens, which will remain open. The other local drugstore that closed was the Westwood Village Rite Aid, two weeks ago, less than a mile away, the only one of four Rite Aid-owned West Seattle drugstores that was shut down instead of converting to CVS.

6:31 PM: Just went over to check the closure signage. It says the store and pharmacy both will close at noon Wednesday.

  • Chris Stripinis September 7, 2025 (7:00 pm)
    I was in the Roxbury Safeway this afternoon and noticed that the pharmacy line was longer than I had ever seen it before.  I assumed it was a consequence of the recent reduction in local pharmacy locations.  Not good.

