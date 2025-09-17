WATER TAXI: Vashon Island to get Saturday service

West Seattle has had weekend King County Water Taxi service for years – and now Vashon Island is getting it too. When the fall/winter service schedule starts on October 11, the Vashon Island to Downtown Seattle run will get eight round trips on Saturdays. The schedule also will include an added Friday night sailing, from downtown to Vashon at 7:30 pm Fridays. As noted in the full announcement, this is a one-year pilot program, with the $1 million cost allocated by the state Legislature.