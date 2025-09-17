The list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunrise reflected on windows across Puget Sound – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening for summer’s last Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HELICOPTER DRILL: Reminder that 10 am-2 pm today is the second of two days you might see a Washington National Guard Black Hawk helicopter over southeast West Seattle, South Park, and/or White Center as part of a disaster drill with the city. (We visited the SFD Joint Training Facility for the first round Tuesday, cut short because of a hoist problem.)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

NO AMERICAN MAH JONGG TODAY: Afternoon meetups are still on hold until The Missing Piece reopens in its new West Seattle Junction location.

FREE ALL-AGES MOVIE: “Lilo and Stitch,” 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

DOG SWIM TIME AT ARBOR HEIGHTS POOL: The annual “Dog Days of Summer” are back this week! Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool for dogs-only swimming, right before it’s drained for the offseason cleaning. 4-7 pm daily through Friday this week plus noon-5 pm on Saturday. $5/session per dog. (Here’s our story from day 1.)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS FYI: The Metro League schedule shows that everyone who’s playing today/tonight is on the road.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix that broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: 6 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN WITH HOKA DEMOS: An energetic way to enjoy your end-of-summer evening – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome – this week, try HOKA shoes!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO x 2: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm, and monthly MINGO at Three9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), 7:30 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: You can be in the spotlight tonight – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: The singing starts at the pub at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!