SURVEY: Help shape the future of Seattle’s largest contiguous forest, right in your back yard

(File photo from a reader – that long stretch of greenbelt is the WDG)

The largest remaining contiguous stretch of forest in Seattle is right here on the peninsula. This community announcement coalition we invites you to answer a survey meant to help shape its future:

The Ridge to River Coalition (R2R) announces the 2025 West Duwamish Greenbelt Public Survey. All community members are invited to share experiences, connections, and ideas for Seattle’s largest remaining forest. To take the online survey, visit the R2R website r2rduwamish.org and click the “Share Your Ideas” button.

The West Duwamish Greenbelt is an amazing natural area in the city. It stretches from the West Seattle Bridge to White Center. The forest is a vital habitat for birds and animals. It offers opportunities for recreation, walking on trails to destinations, or simply enjoying the outdoors close to home.

The Ridge to River Coalition is a group of your neighbors from West Seattle and Duwamish Valley groups. R2R is working to create a community vision for the greenbelt that supports environmental stewardship, respects its cultural context and addresses the needs of the surrounding communities.

This is your opportunity to have a say in what would make the greenbelt welcoming and useful. The survey will help shape a community-led Vision and Concept Plan. In 2026, R2R will return to gather public feedback on specific proposals developed from survey responses and environmental studies by our consultant team.

This planning is made possible by a grant from the King County Parks Levy Fund. The Ridge to River Coalition is sponsored by the Seattle Parks Foundation in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation. Technical assistance is being provided by the National Park Service’s River and Trail Corridor Assistance Program.

Your survey responses will help shape the future of the West Duwamish Greenbelt. Several language options are offered. To learn about R2R and take the survey, visit the R2R website r2rduwamish.org and click the “Share Your Ideas” button, or go directly to the survey at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/AODzlN.