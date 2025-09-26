PREVIEW: This year’s unofficial West Seattle mini-walk for Alzheimer’s, with new starting point

Again this year, West Seattleites who can’t or don’t want to go downtown for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are invited to join an unofficial local mini-version the same day. It’s still in Gatewood, but with a different starting point this year. Here’s the announcement from organizer Pat:

Our local Walk To End Alzheimer’s is on October 4 (Saturday) – 9:30 am

Meeting at the water tower (35th and Myrtle) on Myrtle (different meeting spot than in past years)

We’ll do a mainly level walk along 35th, length negotiable!

It’s a great chance to connect with others and show support for this disease. (It’s the same day as the Seattle walk at Seattle Center. The West Seattle Alzheimer’s Caregivers support group welcomes all who want to stay in the West Seattle neighborhood and still show support. (You don’t need to sign up, but if you want to, go to the ALZ website and find your way to the West Seattle group.)

Free event. WEAR Purple if you have it!