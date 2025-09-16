ORCAS: Southern Residents off West Seattle

Kersti Muul tells us a large group of Southern Resident Killer Whales is off West Seattle right now, northbound, headed toward Lowman Beach.
West Seattle, Washington
16 Tuesday
Likely Js as were SB yesterday evening from Kingston ❤️Hope you can see them on this gorgeous morning
Thank you again Kersti for your heroism and commitment to showing us how gorgeous these creatures are. Who would know otherwise? Everyone, please sign the petition and contribute at https://www.orcaappeal.org/ to save our orcas from the effects that will come if greedy developers are allowed to destroy our neighborhood character. We need more activists like Kersti in the world! She does so much good
