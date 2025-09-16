West Seattle, Washington

ORCAS: Southern Residents off West Seattle

September 16, 2025 8:00 am
Kersti Muul tells us a large group of Southern Resident Killer Whales is off West Seattle right now, northbound, headed toward Lowman Beach.

2 Replies to "ORCAS: Southern Residents off West Seattle"

  • Kersti Muul September 16, 2025 (8:09 am)
    Likely Js as were SB yesterday evening from Kingston ❤️Hope you can see them on this gorgeous morning

  • Lindsay Lou September 16, 2025 (8:55 am)
    Thank you again Kersti for your heroism and commitment to showing us how gorgeous these creatures are. Who would know otherwise? Everyone, please sign the petition and contribute at https://www.orcaappeal.org/ to save our orcas from the effects that will come if greedy developers are allowed to destroy our neighborhood character. We need more activists like Kersti in the world! She does so much good

