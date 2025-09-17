ORCAS: Southern Residents headed this way again

Whale advocates have sent word that Southern Resident Killer Whales from J-Pod are headed this way again. Kersti Muul reported they were in the Seattle/Bainbridge Island ferry lanes as of about an hour ago and says they are currently off Blakely Rock. Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail says she plans to be at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (across from Me Kwa Mooks park, 4500 block Beach Drive SW) with binoculars to share. Good luck whale-watching!