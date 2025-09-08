Here are your options for September’s second West Seattle Monday!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s our Monday list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

‘WE ARE WEST SEATTLE’ SMALL-BIZ WEEK: Starting today, happening all week at multiple West Seattle businesses – see our calendar listing.

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: Checking on whether it’s reopening Wednesday per the most-recent update.

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s noon story time is open to babies/toddlers and their parents/guardians/caregivers. (9010 35th SW)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular 2 pm Monday “briefing meeting”; no public comment, but the agenda explains what’ll happen and how to view.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: On hold while The Missing Piece moves to new Junction location.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Easy Street Records’ every-other-Monday Music Quiz at 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS both have 7 pm home matches tonight – WSHS (3000 California SW) vs. Roosevelt, CSIHS (2600 SW Thistle) vs. Rainier Beach.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!