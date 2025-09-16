West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Short-lived helicopter drill over southeast West Seattle and vicinity

September 16, 2025 11:27 am
As previewed last week, the city is partnering with the Washington National Guard today and tomorrow for a disaster drill involving a helicopter. We’re at the Joint Training Facility in southeast West Seattle to find out more; the helicopter they’re using flew eastbound over West Seattle around 9:45 am, headed this way, and now it’s just taken off for practice hoisting from and to a building on the west edge of the JTF. They’ll be focusing the drill here unless there’s a problem and they need to fly elsewhere. More photos and info later!

11:45 AM: Today’s drill was very brief due to a hoist problem. The helicopter had to land after a few minutes. Everybody’s OK. They plan to try again tomorrow – with a different helicopter.

