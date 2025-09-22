FOLLOWUP: Drumroll! Total from Saturday’s Recycle Roundup, and date for next one

Were you among the hundreds who dropped off recyclables at Fauntleroy Church during this past Saturday’s Recycle Roundup? Here’s the grand total – and the date for the next one:
Area residents and businesses cast a strong vote for the environment on Saturday by dropping off 11 tons of recyclables during Saturday’s Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. That brings to 395 tons that the congregation and zero-waste recycler 1 Green Planet have collected since partnering for these free community events in 2010. The spring roundup is set for Saturday, April 25, 9 am-3 pm in the church parking lot (9140 California Ave. SW).
