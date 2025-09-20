HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Church’s almost-fall Recycle Roundup off to ‘nonstop’ start

(WSB photos)

The second hour of today’s six-hour Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church has just begun. We were there for photos half an hour ago and one volunteer told us it had been “nonstop.” However, no backup – it’s always a very efficient operation with partner 1 Green Planet, with multiple bins, trucks, and boxes ready for whatever you’re dropping off:

Here again is the long list (PDF) of what you can bring for free recycling (and a shorter list of what they won’t accept). They’ll be there till 3 pm.

But don’t wait until the last hour unless that’s absolutely the soonest you can get there – they try to avoid an end-of-day backup. The church offers this service to the community twice a year; if you miss today’s Recycle Roundup, watch for advance announcement of the date for the next one, in spring.