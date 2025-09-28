COUNTDOWN: Five days until Destination Delridge!

Friday night (October 3), you are invited to support DNDA – a nonprofit working on a variety of fronts in eastern West Seattle – by attending Destination Delridge at DNDA’s headquarters in Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Here’s the newest update from DNDA:

Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka will join a moderated community panel as part of Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association’s flagship fundraiser Destination Delridge.

Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (DNDA) is hosting Destination Delridge on Friday, October 3 at the Thelma Dewitty Theater at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, which will feature the panel discussion, speakers, and other activities. The event will run from 6p to 9p at Youngstown.

Saka is one of three participants in a panel discussion, which will be moderated by Shannon Woodard, president of DNDA’s Board of Directors. Woodard is a seasoned community leader, guiding conversations that center equity, collaboration, and actionable solutions.

Also on the panel will be Jaebadiah Gardner, founder and CEO of Gardner Global, a real estate development firm focused on equity-driven projects that empower communities of color, and Faven Berhe, owner of Hagosa’s House, a Delridge-area cafe and community hub dedicated to cultural connection.

This year, DNDA will bring together supporters, neighbors, artists, and advocates for an evening of connection, storytelling, and impact. Nucor Steel Seattle is the 2025 Presenting Sponsor for this event. DNDA and Nucor have a longstanding relationship rooted in shared values of environmental stewardship and community engagement. From hands-on restoration projects to sustained financial support, Nucor’s commitment to the Delridge neighborhood continues to make a real and lasting difference.

DNDA is a non‐profit organization devoted to social, racial and environmental justice. We are dedicated to preserving and increasing affordable housing for a range of incomes, enhancing the natural environment, and providing such vital resources as arts and cultural opportunities, education and youth programs for our neighbors. Our programs for affordable housing and wetland restoration have become models for other communities.