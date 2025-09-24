CLOSURE ALERT: Training day Thursday for many Seattle Parks facilities

Heads-up – we mentioned this in our recent report on the Board of Park Commissioners meeting, but in case you missed it, many Seattle Parks facilities will be closed tomorrow for a training day:

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed Thursday, September 25, 2025, due to a Recreation Division staff training day.

These facilities and services (will be) CLOSED:

All recreation programs

Community centers and teen life centers

Environmental learning centers

Indoor swimming pools

Amy Yee Tennis Center

Green Lake Small Craft Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

These facilities (will be) OPEN on regular schedules:

Parks

Volunteer Park Conservatory and Japanese Garden

Boat ramps

Golf courses and ranges