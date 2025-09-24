West Seattle, Washington

24 Wednesday

61℉

CLOSURE ALERT: Training day Thursday for many Seattle Parks facilities

September 24, 2025 11:43 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Heads-up – we mentioned this in our recent report on the Board of Park Commissioners meeting, but in case you missed it, many Seattle Parks facilities will be closed tomorrow for a training day:

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed Thursday, September 25, 2025, due to a Recreation Division staff training day.

These facilities and services (will be) CLOSED:

All recreation programs
Community centers and teen life centers
Environmental learning centers
Indoor swimming pools
Amy Yee Tennis Center
Green Lake Small Craft Center
Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

These facilities (will be) OPEN on regular schedules:

Parks
Volunteer Park Conservatory and Japanese Garden
Boat ramps
Golf courses and ranges

Then on Friday, it’s back to regular schedules.

Share This

No Replies to "CLOSURE ALERT: Training day Thursday for many Seattle Parks facilities"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.