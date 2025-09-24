CLOSURE ALERT: Training day Thursday for many Seattle Parks facilities

Heads-up – we mentioned this in our recent report on the Board of Park Commissioners meeting, but in case you missed it, many Seattle Parks facilities will be closed tomorrow for a training day:
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed Thursday, September 25, 2025, due to a Recreation Division staff training day.
These facilities and services (will be) CLOSED:
All recreation programs
Community centers and teen life centers
Environmental learning centers
Indoor swimming pools
Amy Yee Tennis Center
Green Lake Small Craft Center
Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center
These facilities (will be) OPEN on regular schedules:
Parks
Volunteer Park Conservatory and Japanese Garden
Boat ramps
Golf courses and ranges
Then on Friday, it’s back to regular schedules.
