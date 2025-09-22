BIZNOTE: West Seattle Tattoo’s ‘grand reopening’

“We have moved into the heart of West Seattle: the Alaska Junction,” declare Daniel and Julie Sas, owners of West Seattle Tattoo, looking ahead to their “grand reopening” in a new location this Saturday (September 27), Here’s their story:

We moved here in 2019 and worked at Blue Geisha Tattoo until they had to close down months later due to COVID. Once we were allowed to in 2020, we opened a private studio in the ActiveSpace building by the bridge for a year before opening West Seattle Tattoo. Since 2021 for the last 4 years we have been at 3902 California Ave SW, in the house with the lawn next to Olympia Coffee. Right in the middle of the [Admiral and Alaska] Junctions. But we are excited to be entering our 5th year in business and 4th as a street shop. The new address is 4517 California Ave SW. We are in the breezeway next to Supreme Pizza on the second floor. Our Grand Reopening is September 27th from 12-5, where all of our entire flash-art wall is %25 off. We have a fun plinko board people can play for the designs in a Get What You Get game or they can just choose.