BACK TO SCHOOL: Three more notes about South Seattle College’s fall quarter, starting tomorrow

Last Thursday, we reported three points of note about the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) fall quarter, which starts tomorrow. Here’s three more, all involving food!

SSC FOOD TRUCK: Two years ago, Marination donated food trucks to SSC. College spokesperson Ty Swenson tells WSB, “We just finished the new external design and it is named the ‘Otter Pop-Up.’ The interior kitchen components were all upgraded over the summer as well. Graphic design students helped come up with the design for the truck last year, and culinary students create food truck menus and run the kitchen as part of their curriculum, while feeding the campus.”

CULINARY AND PASTRY ARTS INSTRUCTOR TRAINING: Swenson also tells us, “Our Culinary & Pastry Arts program chef instructors spent part of their summer training in Europe. They had a week in France learning artisan butchery and a week in Italy learning how to make handmade pasta. Their new skills will be shared with students in the program.

CULINARY CONVENIENCE STORE & FOOD PANTRY: Two ways that food is more accessible to students – the on-campus Culinary Convenience Store now accepts EBT cards, and SSC has student food pantries at both the main and Georgetown campuses. Swenson says, “It’s part of South’s efforts to support students’ food security so they can be well-nourished and focus on their studies.”