South Seattle College’s fall quarter starts Monday. Three things to know

Back-to-school season isn’t entirely over in West Seattle. For South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), the fall quarter starts Monday (September 29). We asked SSC spokesperson Ty Swenson what’s new this year, and he gave us a list including these three items. First, more students can plug into EV-related training:

The Automotive Technology program is jump starting electric and hybrid vehicle training this year. Toyota donated a Prius to the program for students to practice hybrid maintenance and repair and the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges awarded the program a competitive workforce development grant to develop electric vehicle training. our Senior Director of Workforce Education Dalia Sherif at the Seattle Colleges District Office has engaged with the Washington State Auto Dealers Association and Western Washington Toyota Dealers over the past year to bring this donation to fruition, and future vehicle donations are in the works.

Second – classes you can take even if you’re not looking for a new degree or certificate:

South’s Continuing Education program is back with a full lineup of new and returning classes for personal enrichment and professional development — available both in-person and online. Whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby or boost your career skills, there’s something for everyone.

Third, a special area of growth for SSC:

We are excited to see a 45 percent increase in students joining us this fall for college transfer pathways compared to last fall. Our college transfer students traditionally take freshman and sophomore classes at South for a fraction of the cost of four-year universities and colleges, earn their associate degree and then transfer to a four-year university or college with the skills and confidence to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

SSC’s main campus is at 6000 16th SW on Puget Ridge and includes several spots also open to non-students, such as the retail Garden Center and Northwest Wine Academy tasting room/wine bar (both open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays). More on the new quarter tomorrow!