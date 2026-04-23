Harbor Island history tours, parent talks, library closure, lots of sports, much more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Crows over the Duwamish River – photo by Don Brubeck)

Sorry about the delay (breaking news, over now) – here are highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEMWIDE CLOSURE: SPL branches are all closed today for a staff in-service day.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus..

DOWNSIZING AND DECLUTTERING: 10:30 am presentation at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), community welcome.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Big day for local competition on the Metro League schedule today. At 2:45, both Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS are in a meet at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Also at NCSWSC, at 4 pm, in softball, CSIHS hosts Cleveland and WSHS hosts Franklin. Also at 4 pm, WSHS boys’ tennis hosts Seattle Prep at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and WSHS boys’ soccer hosts Ballard at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Dirty Dawgz.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

DRUG-ABUSE PREVENTION DISCUSSION: It takes a village, as the saying goes. How can you help? Make “Community Connections” at Denny International MS (2601 SW Kenyon), 5:30 pm.

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: 6 pm, monthly craft circle for those who are grieving. (5446 California SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk instead, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

HISTORY COMES ALIVE AT HARBOR ISLAND: 6-10 pm tours featuring depictions of stories you probably haven’t ever heard, tickets here, our preview here. (3235 16th SW)

PARKS BOARD BRIEFING ON RACQUET SPORTS: The board meets downtown, 6 pm – info on attending in person or via Zoom is on the agenda.

PARENT/EDUCATOR DISCUSSION: 6:30 pm at Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Hill), “A conversation with Aiden Key: Understanding Transgender & Gender Diverse Teens & Kids.”

GATHERING: “Learn more about the upcoming midterm elections and how you can help,” 7 pm at Puget Ridge Cohousing. (7020 18th SW)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: American Football listening party in-store at 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

PUB TRIVIA: Play tonight at 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: One of the newest West Seattle trivia nights! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm opening performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. (4711 California SW)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Music happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Baby Van Beezly/strong> starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!