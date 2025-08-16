YOU CAN HELP: The two things that Sunday’s Alki UCC donation drive needs most

Most months on the third Sunday, Alki UCC hosts a donation drive for community participation – you don’t have to attend the church or even go inside to drop items off. This month’s donation drive is tomorrow (Sunday, August 17) and here’s what they need most:

This month’s priority needs:

Men’s Work/Casual Clothing and Fresh Garden Produce

Westside Interfaith Network is really low on men’s work/casual clothing. The community we serve counts on us to have clothing they can wear for their construction and day labor jobs. Needed: work pants, jeans, khakis, hoodies, sweatshirts, t shirts, long/short sleeve shirts, work/hiking boots, casual shoes and SOCKS (preferably new).

AND â€¦ Bring in your overflow garden bounty for us to distribute to a community that doesn’t get a lot of fresh produce.

We also welcome non-perishable food, hygiene items and camping gear. Donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.