YOU CAN HELP: Spruce up Lafayette Elementary’s playground Sunday

Three weeks left in summer and there’s a lot to do! For the Lafayette Elementary PTA and A Cleaner Alki, a playground cleanup is on the schedule this Sunday (August 17), and you are invited to help:

What: Lafayette Elementary School Playground Cleanup Work Party

When: Sunday, August 17 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Where: Lafayette Elementary School playground This event is co-hosted by A Cleaner Alki and Lafayette Elementary School PTA Gardening gloves and tools will be provided but volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own. We need as many volunteers as possible to get our playground ready for another awesome school year.

More details are on the Cleaner Alki website. The playground is behind the school, off SW Lander on the west side of California SW.