WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Alki Beach Pride kickoff, Washington Bee Atlas, music, much more!

(Photo by Stan Delles)

Good morning! Another warm day expected, so here are some possibilities for enjoying it, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Caffe Ladro (7011 California SW).

PICKUP CHOIR: Got a song in your heart this morning? Here’s the invitation from Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Join in! Singers of all ages/abilities welcome! Whether or not you’re a member of the Alki UCC Community Choir, you are invited to join us this Sunday morning and learn a song to sing with the choir during 10:00 am worship. There is no commitment to join the choir. We gather in the sanctuary at 9:00 am for a welcome and a warmup before learning music together. Our piece is an abridged version of Mark Hayes’ “Grace,” a stunning setting of “Amazing Grace” to the traditional Scottish folk song “O Waly Waly.” No Dress Code! Comfort rules! Let your friends and neighbors know they’re all invited to be in choir for a day! RSVP by contacting Alki UCC Music Director Daniel Self at music@alkiucc.org … OR simply show up this Sunday at 9:00 am. We welcome you either way and are so excited to share the joy and passion of singing with one and all.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WASHINGTON BEE ATLAS: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts a drop-in tabling event 10 am-2 pm so you can learn about our state’s bees and the work to identify and map them, for which more volunteers are welcome.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, still the peak of summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, cherries, greens), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, detour to the alley behind Carmilia’s boutique (4528 California SW) for food, music, and fun, 10 am-3 pm.

SUMMER GRIEF WALK: Meet at 10 am at the Hinds entrance to Schmitz Preserve Park (599 SW Hinds) for a free walk with Listening to Grief.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE KICKOFF – MOTORCYCLE RIDE + FLAG UNFURLING: The annual Alki Beach Pride celebration/festival is next Saturday, and this morning there’s a two-part kickoff celebration to which everyone’s invited, a motorcycle ride led by Dykes on Bikes and a flag-unfurling on the beach – here’s the timeline from ABP co-founder Stacy Bass-Walden:

Folks should arrive by 10:30 AM at Blue Moon Burgers.

The unfurling of the flags will start approximately at 11:30.

Dykes On Bikes will kick off the celebration by leading a ROLL-OUT from Marination Ma Kai parking lot at 11 AM sharp.

They will cruise up California Avenue passing Arthur‘s Café and Admiral Pub, then make their way around to Alki. This is a casual event, but we would love as many people possible to attend to help hold the giant pride flag and the Trans Flag on the sand at 57th and Alki Avenue directly across from Blue Moon Burgers.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

COZY GAMING SUNDAYS: New event at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California, upstairs), 11 am-5 pm on second and fourth Sundays.

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm.

KIDS’ TEA PARTY: 11 am-1 pm at West Seattle Mercantile (3270 California SW) – check here to see if spots are left and to register.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today as its 7-day-a-week season continues, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOLS: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open, as is the EC Hughes wading pool (2805 SW Holden) – hours for both today are noon-7 pm.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Reminder, no more tours this year (as explained here).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your summery Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

EUROPA ENSEMBLE: 3 pm concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW):

This Music Northwest Concert Series event features the great C Minor Piano Trio by Mendelssohn with a Finale inspired by J.S. Bach, as well as music by the great Russian composer, Sergei Prokofiev, who managed to survive the Great Purge of the 1930s by Joseph Stalin. The EUROPA Ensemble, formed in 1990, includes Russian- born violinist Leonid Keylin and cellist Mara Finkelstein; as well as Irish-American pianist Jane Harty.

AUTHOR READING: Poet Stephen Jaech reads from “Harmony River“ at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!