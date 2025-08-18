WEST SEATTLE SCENE: This might just be the peninsula’s biggest current paint job

A reader texted us over the weekend to say, “Looks like Nucor is getting a dark green paint job. Looks great!” No photo, so we went over to have a look late today. Our photo shows the south side of the steel-recycling mill, along SW Andover, visible from West Seattle Health Club. We asked a spokesperson for Nucor (which is a WSB sponsor) about the repainting – here’s what we heard back:

We are in the midst of painting the buildings at our local mill this summer and anticipate doing an additional round of painting next year, including building roofs. This investment is part of our overall work to maintain our mill responsibly for our teammates and our neighbors. We chose green to help reflect the character of our neighborhood. The last time the mill was painted was about a decade ago and it was time for a fresh coat. We look forward to making additional investments at the mill, like the removal of the old, decommissioned smokestacks and the current painting project.

We reported on the smokestack removal back in May.

P.S. The repainting’s not done yet, so you can still see the previous beige-ish color on part of the building.