WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Luring attempt; bicycle theft; hit-run mystery

Three incidents in this Crime Watch roundup – ne from the police files, two from reader reports:
LURING ATTEMPT: This was called in to 911 just before midnight last Friday night; after seeing a short summary, we requested the narrative (note that RP stands for “reporting party,” who in this case was a juvenile): The narrative provided to us included no description of the person in the van, nor any further details about the van, though the original summary said it was a “minivan” with a “sliding door.” If you have any info, contact police and refer to incident # 25-219081. BICYCLE THIEF: Joni is looking for her stolen bicycle, taken on Genesee Hill, and sent these two images – one of the thief: And this one of her bicycle: This happened at 3:42 am on July 28th. We’ll add the police report # when we get it. HIT-RUN: A reader who wishes to be anonymous is asking for help with this: A West Seattle Sunday Funday unfortunately took a turn when two friends I’d been with were sideswiped while parked on southbound Harbor Ave SW — right in front of Verge Condominiums — between 3:30 and 5:30 PM on Sunday, August 3rd. We’re hoping someone in the community might’ve seen something. Our assumption (based on some left-behind car parts) is that the vehicle may have been a white Honda Civic or Accord, but we’re open to any leads or eyewitness accounts. The report number is M4800628.
