WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire investigation

(Added: Reader photo)

Police are investigating Alki gunfire that was reported this past half-hour. One report even came from an officer in the area who told dispatch he had heard a possible shot, and dispatch told him they had just started getting calls. One of those calls was from a resident who said their apartment window near 63rd and Alki had bullet damage. No injuries. So far all police know about who might have done this is a report of a “dark SUV.” If you have any information, contact 911 and reference incident 25-246138.