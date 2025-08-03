VIDEO: DubSea Fish Sticks win league championship!

Congratulations to the DubSea Fish Sticks for their first-ever Pacific International League championship! We knew Saturday night’s game at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, vs. the Gumberoos, was sold out, but we didn’t realize a title was on the line until we heard about it from WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen – attending the game as a fan. He sent the video above and the photos below:

The Fish Sticks won 18-1. This was their last home game of the year; their season wraps with a Monday night road game. (The PIL season ends this early because the players have to get back to their respective colleges.) This is the fourth season since team owner Justin Moser rebranded the former Highline Bears and put the Fish Sticks on a course to provide entertainment as well as baseball.