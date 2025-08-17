TUESDAY: Block-party barbecue benefiting Fauntleroy Fall Festival

This Tuesday evening (August 19), you’re invited to a block-party barbecue dinner on SW Henderson west of 35th SW to benefit the Fauntleroy Fall Festival! The free festival runs on donations and volunteers, and The Birdhouse is cooking up this dinner pop-up with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the festival. Just plan to drop by for dinner 5-7 pm that night – The Birdhouse isn’t usually open for dinner but has a special menu for the occasion; see it here – it includes vegetarian options as well as sides and desserts. Take-out if you prefer, but SW Henderson will be closed in front of The Birdhouse, with tables and chairs so you can dine on-site with your West Seattle neighbors.

P.S. This year’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival is set for 2-5 pm Sunday, October 19 – exactly two months after Tuesday’s fundraising dinner.