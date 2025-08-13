TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The heat alert is over. Sunny and cooler, high in the mid-70s, and rain expected Friday and Saturday! Today’s sunrise will be at 6:03 am; sunset will be at 8:24 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL

-First day of classes for Summit Atlas at 35th/Roxbury.

ROAD WORK

-Admiral Bridge seismic work continues; three lanes are open on the top deck, all but the westbound outside lane.

-Work continues on curb ramps at 60th/Admiral.

-The major nighttime work on and around 16th SW in White Center continues – details here – and King County Road Services has announced intermittent closures later this week.

-Less than two weeks until the low bridge closes the weekend of August 23-24 for cylinder work.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!