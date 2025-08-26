TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Tuesday notes; heat alert downgraded

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The heat-alert has been downgraded; now it’s a Heat Advisory until 8 pm tonight. Monday’s high was a record-tying (for the date) 91 degrees. The forecast for today is sunny, mid-80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:29 am; sunset will be at 8 pm, the last sunset in the 8 pm hour until April 16, 2026.

(Recent sunset photographed by Paige)

ROAD WORK

-SDOT says Admiral Way Bridge work should mostly wrap up this week, meaning Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge will reopen.

-WSDOT says tunnel-texture work has shifted to southbound 99:

All southbound SR 99 lanes through the tunnel will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Thursday morning, Aug. 28, for texturing the driving surface. All southbound SR 99 traffic will need to exit to Denny Way. The Sixth Avenue North on-ramp to southbound SR 99 and the right lane of southbound SR 99 will close an hour earlier at 10 p.m. A signed detour around the tunnel closure will use city streets and southbound I-5.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights. Tonight’s the last extra later-evening-service night for M’s games, because of …

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners at home vs. San Diego again tonight, 6:40 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Reopened Sunday afternoon after a day and a half of work. Here’s the view looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!