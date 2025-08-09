SEEN ON SHORE: Otters, coyote, low tide

Thanks to everyone for the photos and video! These three sightings were along the Alki shore:

Above and below, Caroline Weeks sent short clips of three otters enjoying breakfast on the rocks Friday.

Near Alki Point Lighthouse, an anonymous texter saw this coyote around 7 am today:

(Read a coyote-coexistence infosheet here.) And though it’s not low-low tide , today’s low tide was enough for this view photographed by Doug Eglington:

That was a -1.9-foot low tide; tomorrow’s lowest tide will be out to -1.6 feet at 12:17 pm.