Remembering Frederick (Rick) Q. Rice, 1941-2025

The family of Rick Rice is sharing this remembrance with his community:

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Rick Rice, who died on Friday, August 1, of advanced Parkinson’s Disease exacerbated in late May by a fall. The family is very grateful to the staff at Providence Mount St. Vincent for their steadfast and loving care during his up-and-down recuperation and relapses.

Rick and his wife Joyce, natives of Hingham, MA, found their final home in West Seattle in 2007 following 10 years in Hermiston, OR, which followed 7 years on Queen Anne, and before that many years in many states as well as in Brazil and Australia. After a career in HMO management, Rick enjoyed lending his expertise to the Senior Caucus at then-Group Health. He was also a weekly stalwart bridge player at the West Seattle Senior Center (now The Center) and a regular though grudging exerciser at the West Seattle Y. (After all, when asked how he would spend his retirement, he answered, “Play golf, read, and nap.”) More anticipated were the regular Friday lunches at the Seattle Fish Co. and Sunday breakfasts at the late-lamented Alki Café, as well as meals at myriad other eating establishments in the area.

Rick and Joyce were so happy to find a home just a block away from their daughter Lauren Burgon and her children Andrew and Alexis. In 2010 their son, Andrew, and his wife Bobby arrived and their family now consists of Madeleine, Josiah, Dashiell, Makenna, and Loki. We have rowdy birthday parties and celebrated Rick’s 84th on August 8.

Rick was well and thoroughly loved and will be sorely missed.

Donations in his name would be most welcome at Hi-Liners Musical Theater in Burien online here or by postal mail to The Hi-Liners, PO Box 48346, Burien, WA 98148

We invite you to read more about Rick and leave any memories at earthfuneral.com/obituary/frederick-rick-quaine-rice-jr-08012025